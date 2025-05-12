Police appeal to identify man as investigation launched into criminal damage in Derbyshire town

Police have called on the public to help them identify a man as they begin their investigation into reports of criminal damage in a Derbyshire town.

Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation into an alleged incident of criminal damage in Heanor.

The incident took place along Godfrey Street, between 4.20am and 4.40am on Sunday, April 27

Officers have also released an image of a man they wish to speak to as part of their investigation – with residents reminded that the pictured individual may be a potential suspect or witness.

Those who can help identify the man pictured here are being urged to contact the police.

If you recognise the man in the image, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000243023:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.