Police appeal to identify man after theft from pub in Derbyshire town

Police are asking the public to help their investigation into a theft from a pub in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 4:00 pm

Police wish to speak to the pictured individual in relation to a theft at the George and Dragon in Bridge Street, Belper.

On June 4, two males entered the premises and went behind the bar – stealing a mobile phone before exiting the pub.

Anyone who recognises this man is urged to contact the police.

Anyone who recognises this man should contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000320961:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.