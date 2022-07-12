Police appeal to identify man after theft from pub in Derbyshire town

Police wish to speak to the pictured individual in relation to a theft at the George and Dragon in Bridge Street, Belper.
On June 4, two males entered the premises and went behind the bar – stealing a mobile phone before exiting the pub.
Anyone who recognises this man should contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000320961:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.