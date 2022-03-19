Police appeal to identify man after graffiti incidents rise in Derbyshire town
Police are asking the public to help them identify an individual in connection with a series of graffiti incidents.
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 10:01 am
The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports of a number of incidents of graffiti in the town.
Their enquiries have identified the pictured male as someone that may be able to help with their investigations.
If you are the pictured man, or can help identify him, contact Dronfield SNT using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 22000155066:
Message the Dronfield SNT Facebook page
Email [email protected]
Ring 101.