Police appeal to identify man after graffiti incidents rise in Derbyshire town

Police are asking the public to help them identify an individual in connection with a series of graffiti incidents.

By Tom Hardwick
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 10:01 am

The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports of a number of incidents of graffiti in the town.

Their enquiries have identified the pictured male as someone that may be able to help with their investigations.

If you are the pictured man, or can help identify him, contact Dronfield SNT using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 22000155066:

Police in Dronfield are hoping to identify the pictured man.

Message the Dronfield SNT Facebook page

Email [email protected]

Ring 101.