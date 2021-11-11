The pictured man may be able to assist officers in their enquiries into an incident at Chesterfield Market.

In a statement released today, Derbyshire Police said they wish to identify the pictured man. They said this individual has been known to visit the Chesterfield Market on a regular basis, and it is hoped he may be able to help officers with information around their enquiries.

No further information has been given as to the nature of the incident. A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “If this is you, or if you recognise the man in the picture, please contact us on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 21*502952.”