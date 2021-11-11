Police appeal to identify man after Chesterfield Market incident

Derbyshire Police have issued an image of a man they hope to identify following an incident at Chesterfield Market.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 1:51 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th November 2021, 1:54 pm
The pictured man may be able to assist officers in their enquiries into an incident at Chesterfield Market.

In a statement released today, Derbyshire Police said they wish to identify the pictured man. They said this individual has been known to visit the Chesterfield Market on a regular basis, and it is hoped he may be able to help officers with information around their enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

No further information has been given as to the nature of the incident. A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “If this is you, or if you recognise the man in the picture, please contact us on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 21*502952.”

Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs Phone – call us on 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website- www.crimestoppers-uk.org.