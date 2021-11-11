Police appeal to identify man after Chesterfield Market incident
Derbyshire Police have issued an image of a man they hope to identify following an incident at Chesterfield Market.
In a statement released today, Derbyshire Police said they wish to identify the pictured man. They said this individual has been known to visit the Chesterfield Market on a regular basis, and it is hoped he may be able to help officers with information around their enquiries.
No further information has been given as to the nature of the incident. A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “If this is you, or if you recognise the man in the picture, please contact us on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 21*502952.”
Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs Phone – call us on 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website- www.crimestoppers-uk.org.