Police appeal to identify man after charity box stolen from Derbyshire shop
Police in Derbyshire are asking the public to help them locate the pictured man after a charity tin was stolen from a shop.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 6:16 pm
On Wednesday, February 23, a charity tin was taken from a shop on Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, Alfreton.
Officers from Derbyshire Police wish to speak to the pictured male with regards to the incident.
Members of the public should not approach the man displayed in the image, but should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give the identity of the person shown, quoting reference number 22000109504.
You can also provide information anonymously using the Crimestoppers online form.