Police appeal to identify man after charity box stolen from Derbyshire shop

On Wednesday, February 23, a charity tin was taken from a shop on Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, Alfreton.

Officers from Derbyshire Police wish to speak to the pictured male with regards to the incident.

Members of the public should not approach the man displayed in the image, but should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give the identity of the person shown, quoting reference number 22000109504.

Officers investigating the theft are hoping to locate the pictured man.