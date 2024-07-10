Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are asking for help to trace a man who they would like to speak to about an allegation of burglary in Renishaw.

Derbyshire police have issued an appeal to trace Dylan O’Sullivan earlier today (July 10) – following reports of an alleged burglary in Renishaw.

O’Sullivan has links to Renishaw and the South Yorkshire area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who has seen the 21-year-old is asked to get in contact with police using any of the below methods and quote reference 23*756779:

Anyone who has seen the 21-year-old is asked to get in contact with police

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.