Police appeal to help find a man – after alleged burglary in Derbyshire village
Derbyshire police have issued an appeal to trace Dylan O’Sullivan earlier today (July 10) – following reports of an alleged burglary in Renishaw.
O’Sullivan has links to Renishaw and the South Yorkshire area.
Anyone who has seen the 21-year-old is asked to get in contact with police using any of the below methods and quote reference 23*756779:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.