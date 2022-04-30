Lee Price.

A spokesman for the force asked: “Have you seen Lee Price? He is missing from Chesterfield.

“Lee was last seen locally at around 2pm on Tuesday 26 April.

“The 46-year-old is around 5ft 8in tall and of average build. He has dark hair with some grey, which he usually wears swept back in a side parting,

“Have you seen Lee, or do you know where he might be now?

“If you have any information which could help, please contact us using any of the below methods, including reference 364 of 29 April:

“Facebook – send us a private message to our Facebook page

“Twitter – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact

“Website – We have several crime reporting tools on our website or you can use our online contact form