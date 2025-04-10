Police appeal to find convict with links to Derbyshire who has gone on the run

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 10th Apr 2025, 07:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for public help finding a criminal with links to Derbyshire who has gone on the run.

Daniel Casey, 33, is wanted on recall to prison having failed to abide by the terms of his licence after serving a previous prison sentence for conspiracy to burgle.

Casey is from Leicester but officers say he has known links to Derbyshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since his recall, police have carried extensive enquiries to locate him and are now asking the public for their assistance on his current whereabouts.

Daniel Casey is wanted on recall to prison having failed to abide by the terms of his licence after serving a previous prison sentence for conspiracy to burgle.Daniel Casey is wanted on recall to prison having failed to abide by the terms of his licence after serving a previous prison sentence for conspiracy to burgle.
Daniel Casey is wanted on recall to prison having failed to abide by the terms of his licence after serving a previous prison sentence for conspiracy to burgle.

Casey is described as white, around 6ft 3ins tall and of medium build.

If you have seen Casey or have any information about where he may be, please contact police on 101 or by reporting online at http://leicspolice.link/nU38z

Alternatively you can report to Crimestoppers, which is free and anonymous, on 0800 555 111

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice