Police appeal to find convict with links to Derbyshire who has gone on the run
Daniel Casey, 33, is wanted on recall to prison having failed to abide by the terms of his licence after serving a previous prison sentence for conspiracy to burgle.
Casey is from Leicester but officers say he has known links to Derbyshire.
Since his recall, police have carried extensive enquiries to locate him and are now asking the public for their assistance on his current whereabouts.
Casey is described as white, around 6ft 3ins tall and of medium build.
If you have seen Casey or have any information about where he may be, please contact police on 101 or by reporting online at http://leicspolice.link/nU38z
Alternatively you can report to Crimestoppers, which is free and anonymous, on 0800 555 111