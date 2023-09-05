Police appeal over Chesterfield incident which left bus window smashed and passenger hurt

Watch more videos on Shots!

Officers are appealing for the man, seen in CCTV images, to contact them as he may have important information which could help their investigation.

Police were called to Brewery Street just after midnight on Sunday 2 July following a report of criminal damage, but have only just released details of the incident

A mini bus was waiting to set off when a man started banging on the windows, smashing one and leaving one passenger with an injury to his eye.

Police are now appealing for the man seen in the images to contact the as he may have some important information about the incident which can help with their investigation.