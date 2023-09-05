News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal over Chesterfield incident which left bus window smashed and passenger hurt

Police are appealing for a man to come forward after an incident which saw a bus window smashed in Chesterfield, leaving a passenger injured.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 5th Sep 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 08:10 BST
Officers are appealing for the man, seen in CCTV images, to contact them as he may have important information which could help their investigation.

Police were called to Brewery Street just after midnight on Sunday 2 July following a report of criminal damage, but have only just released details of the incident

A mini bus was waiting to set off when a man started banging on the windows, smashing one and leaving one passenger with an injury to his eye.

Officers are appealing for the man to come forwardOfficers are appealing for the man to come forward
Police are now appealing for the man seen in the images to contact the as he may have some important information about the incident which can help with their investigation.

If you know the man or have any information about what happened, including CCTV or dashcam footage, you can contact the force, quoting reference number 23*405739.