Police appeal launched as items worth £4,000 stolen from Chesterfield Tesco store
The incident occurred at the Tesco Extra in Lockoford Lane at around 12.10pm on Saturday, November 18. Almost £4,000 worth of health and beauty items, including electrical toothbrushes were stolen.
Officers have now released images of four men who they would like to speak to in connection with the theft as they may have information which could help with tehir investigation.
Anyone who recognises the men pictured, or has any information, is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23*713943:
- Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
- Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
- Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
- Phone – call 101