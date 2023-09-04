News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal launched after woman attacked during attempted robbery in Derbyshire

Derbyshire police are appealing for a man seen near the scene of an attempted robbery in Normanton to contact the force.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called just after 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, to a report of a man approaching a woman and trying to take her bag in Charnwood Street, Normanton.

Police would like to talk to the man seen in the CCTV images as he may have some important information which could help with their enquiries into the incident.

Anyone who knows the man in the pictures, saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the attempted robbery, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage, is aksed to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*412029, on any of the methods below:

Police would like to talk to the man seen in the CCTV images as he may have some important information which could help with their enquiries into the incident.
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.