Officers were called just after 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, to a report of a man approaching a woman and trying to take her bag in Charnwood Street, Normanton.

Police would like to talk to the man seen in the CCTV images as he may have some important information which could help with their enquiries into the incident.

Anyone who knows the man in the pictures, saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the attempted robbery, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage, is aksed to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*412029, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101