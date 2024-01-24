Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victim had initially been approached by a man on December 31, 2023 regarding repair work he could do at her property, in Cartmel Crescent, stating that a neighbour had sent him round. On that occasion the victim was asked for an ‘up-front’ fee of several hundred pounds, and paid the man, prior to any work being completed.

At around 4pm on Tuesday 16 January this man returned and alongside another, younger man, entered the woman’s home. They stated that they needed a further advance of cash to cover the cost of materials for the work they had agreed to complete.

As the woman went off to get the cash from a safe in another room, the older man followed her and told her to take the cash to be counted back in the other room where the younger man was waiting.

The older man then grabbed a cash box, which contained a substantial amount of cash and both men fled the property. The victim chased after the men, but they got in a car parked on Coniston Road and drove away.

The older man is described as white and was wearing a blue/grey jumper, a black anorak and a flat cap. He was aged in his 50s or 60s and spoke with an Irish accent. The younger man was also white, taller than the older man – somewhere between 5ft 9ins and 6ft tall -- and was clean shaven with fair hair and a middle parting. He was wearing jeans and a checked shirt.

Anyone who was in the area of Cartmel Crescent and Coniston Road at the time and believes they have information or dash cam footage which may be useful to officers should the force quoting reference 24*32126.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a white Citroen DS3 (believed to be a driving instructor) which was seen nearby at the time, as it is thought they may be able to assist with enquiries.