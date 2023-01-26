Police appeal for witnesses as they investigate crash on busy Derbyshire town centre route
A town centre crash in Derbyshire has sparked a police appeal for witnesses.
Officers are investigating a crash that took place on High Street West, Glossop – on the evening of Monday, January 9.
They have issued an appeal for any witnesses, or those with either dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward and assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23000017343:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.