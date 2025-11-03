Police appeal for witnesses as investigation launched into vehicle theft in Derbyshire town
The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident that took place between 8.00pm on October 29 and 5.30am on October 30 in Darley Dale. A black Nissan Navara, displaying the number plate BN71 YCA, was stolen from Stanton Moor View.
A team spokesperson said: “Officers have made enquiries in relation to the incident, and we are now appealing for the public’s help as part of our investigation.
“If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from around this time, or you can provide any information in relation to the matter, please contact us.”
You can report any information using one of the following contact methods, quoting reference number 25*636010:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.