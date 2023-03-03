The incidents happened between 6pm and 9.30pm on Monday, February 27 at properties in Storforth Lane and Devonshire Avenue East in Hasland; Thornbridge Crescent in Birdholme; Loundes Road in Unstone; Woodview in Renishaw and two houses in Marsh Lane in Eckington.

A number of items, including cash, jewellery and clothing, were taken from the houses and in one incident, in Carlton Road in Chesterfield, a woman, in her 70s, was pushed to the ground as the offenders ran from the scene. The victim of the assault suffered minor physical injuries.

Detectives have launched an investigation into the burglaries, which are being treated as connected, and are interested in locating a small dark-coloured Hyundai i20 or i30.

Detective Sergeant Ryan McVeigh, one of the officers investigating the burglaries, said: “I understand that these incidents will cause alarm to each community they happened in and to the wider Chesterfield area. However, I want to reassure residents that we are working incredibly hard to find those responsible for the offences and bring them to justice as quickly as possible.

“We would also like to remind residents to ensure that their homes are as secure as possible, keeping doors and windows locked at all times and they don’t have any valuables on display.”

“We are also appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has any information that might help with our investigation to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 23*124252, using any of the following methods: Facebook– you can send a private message to the Derbyshire Police Facebook page; on Twitter– direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use the reporting tools which you will find on the Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form; alternatively, you can call police on the non-emergency number: 101