Police appeal for witnesses as BMW stolen during Peak District burglary

Police are appealing for the public’s help after a burglary at a property in Bakewell where the owner’s car was taken.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th May 2023, 15:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:17 BST

Officers were called to the house in Station Road in Bakewell at 8.20am, on Thursday, May 25, following a report of a burglary between midnight and 6am the same morning.

Two sets of car keys were taken from the property along with a blue BMW X5, registration starting with FG20.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around those times to contact the force as the information they have could be important to the investigation. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone who can help with their enquiries is asked to contact the officers, quoting the reference number 23*318159, via the Derbyshire Police Facebook page, on Twitter– direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact, via the online contact form on the Derbyshire Police website or by calling 101.