Police appeal for witnesses as 92-year-old dies after being hit by motorbike in Derbyshire

Police were called to reports of a serious collision in Greenhill Lane, Riddings, at about 9.30am on Saturday.

The collision involved a motorbike and a 92-year-old pedestrian, who was treated for serious injuries at the scene but later died in hospital. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

An investigation into the incident has begun and collision investigators are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage around the time to come forward.