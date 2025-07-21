Police appeal for witnesses after woman attacked near Derbyshire beauty spot
The incident occurred in a layby near to Pebley Reservoir, at Barlborough, at around 9.30pm on 17 July, when a woman was assaulted by a man.
She did not suffer any serious physical injuries.
Police are now keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident. Officers would also like to hear from anyone with any dashcam footage from the layby – what3words location quack.insticts.limits - between 7pm and 9.40pm on 17 July.
Anyone with any information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25*419569:
Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.