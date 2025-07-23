Police appeal for witnesses after van deliberately set on fire in Derbyshire town
The Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an investigation after a Vauxhall Movano van was deliberately set on fire at Hogshaw Recreation Ground, Buxton – with the incident occurring at 7.16pm on Sunday, July 21.
A team spokesperson said: “We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident.”
If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 25000427420.