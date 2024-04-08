Police appeal for witnesses after two men assaulted and robbed in Derbyshire

Officers have called on the public to aid their investigation – after a pair of robberies that saw two victims assaulted in Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Apr 2024, 10:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Saturday, March 30, a man was walking along Pride Parkway in Derby – opposite the David Lloyd gym – between 7.25pm and 8.00pm.

He was then approached by three men who demanded money from him, before assaulting him and running off towards the city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second incident took place on Wednesday, April 3 on Pride Parkway – near to the underpass – at around 7.50pm. Three men again asked for money and assaulted a man.

Any witnesses are urged to contact Derbyshire Police.Any witnesses are urged to contact Derbyshire Police.
Any witnesses are urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

The men were described as being in their late teens or early twenties, of Asian appearance and between 5’8” to 5’10”. They were all wearing black clothing and one was carrying a black bag with a white Nike logo. At the second incident they were wearing face coverings.

READ THIS: Peak District wild campers rescued from Kinder Scout after ‘underestimating’ Storm Kathleen

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*194658:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.