Police appeal for witnesses after two men assaulted and robbed in Derbyshire

On Saturday, March 30, a man was walking along Pride Parkway in Derby – opposite the David Lloyd gym – between 7.25pm and 8.00pm.

He was then approached by three men who demanded money from him, before assaulting him and running off towards the city centre.

The second incident took place on Wednesday, April 3 on Pride Parkway – near to the underpass – at around 7.50pm. Three men again asked for money and assaulted a man.

Any witnesses are urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

The men were described as being in their late teens or early twenties, of Asian appearance and between 5’8” to 5’10”. They were all wearing black clothing and one was carrying a black bag with a white Nike logo. At the second incident they were wearing face coverings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*194658:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101