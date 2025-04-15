Police appeal for witnesses after two men are robbed in Derbyshire town centre

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 09:29 BST
Officers have called on the public to aid their efforts to trace two men following a robbery in a Derbyshire town.

The incident occurred close to the mini-roundabout at the junction of Meadow Lane and Main Street in Long Eaton – at about 7.15pm on Wednesday, March 12.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Two men were walking down the street when a black BMW – believed to be an X3 model – pulled up close to them. Two men then got out of the car and approached the victims before stealing holdalls from them containing tools.

“The suspects then got back into the car and drove away along Main Street. Officers have carried out extensive enquiries into the robbery and we are now asking for the public’s help to trace those responsible.

Officers have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that covers the area where the incident took place and has not already spoken with officers to please come forward.

The suspects are described as black men, aged in their mid-20s. One was around 6ft tall, of medium build, and was wearing a dark beanie hat, black coat, dark joggers and trainers. The other man had a slim build and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information can contact the force using one of the below methods quoting reference number 25*145261:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

