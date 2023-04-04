Police appeal for witnesses after suspected arson incident at Chesterfield flat
Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected arson incident outside a property in Chesterfield.
Officers were called to reports that a fire had been started at the front door of a flat on Chertsey Close, Grangewood, at around 8pm on Saturday 1 April.
A force spokesperson said: “Those living in the flat were able to get out safely and no one has reported any injuries, but have suffered some distress due to the incident.
“We would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, in particular anyone with CCTV that covers the street or dashcam from any vehicles in the area at the time.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting reference 23*197228, via their online contact form, by sending a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, on twitter by sending a direct message to their contact centre via @DerPolContact or by calling on 101.