Officers were called to reports that a fire had been started at the front door of a flat on Chertsey Close, Grangewood, at around 8pm on Saturday 1 April.

A force spokesperson said: “Those living in the flat were able to get out safely and no one has reported any injuries, but have suffered some distress due to the incident.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, in particular anyone with CCTV that covers the street or dashcam from any vehicles in the area at the time.”

