Police appeal for witnesses after spate of thefts across Derbyshire town
The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an investigation after receiving numerous reports of a man entering vehicles in the town and stealing items.
The incidents occurred between midnight and 5.00am on October 13 along the following streets:
Marshall Street
Garden Close
Johnson Drive
Varley Close
Stone Ave
Hunt Ave
Saxton Ave
Malik Way
Holbrook Street
Newton Drive
Ella Bank Road.
A team spokesperson said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out in the area, but we are still keen for anyone that may have CCTV footage to get in touch with us.
“If anyone has CCTV or video doorbells in these areas, we would ask you check for any relevant footage in relation to the investigation.”
If you have any footage, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000602977:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.