Police appeal for witnesses after spate of thefts across Derbyshire town

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after residents in a Derbyshire town were hit by a spate of thefts.

The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an investigation after receiving numerous reports of a man entering vehicles in the town and stealing items.

The incidents occurred between midnight and 5.00am on October 13 along the following streets:

Marshall Street

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

Garden Close

Johnson Drive

Varley Close

Stone Ave

Hunt Ave

Saxton Ave

Malik Way

Holbrook Street

Newton Drive

Ella Bank Road.

A team spokesperson said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out in the area, but we are still keen for anyone that may have CCTV footage to get in touch with us.

“If anyone has CCTV or video doorbells in these areas, we would ask you check for any relevant footage in relation to the investigation.”

If you have any footage, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000602977:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.