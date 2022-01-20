Police appeal for witnesses after ‘serious assault’ sees man stabbed in village near Chesterfield

Officers were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service just before 6.00pm on Friday, January 14 to reports that a 53-year-old man had been stabbed in the cheek in Moorland Drive, Heath.

The incident is understood to have happened at around 5.00pm on a pathway leading to the Five Pits Trail.

A 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident but has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries. The victim’s injuries are not described as life-changing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Derbyshire Police.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who was in the area at the time and noticed something which may be significant to this case, is asked to contact Detective Staff Investigator Jessica Jackson using one of the following methods, quoting reference 220*26413:

Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form here

Phone – call us on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.