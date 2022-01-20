Police appeal for witnesses after ‘serious assault’ sees man stabbed in village near Chesterfield
Police are appealing for information from the public after an incident which saw a man stabbed in North Derbyshire last week.
Officers were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service just before 6.00pm on Friday, January 14 to reports that a 53-year-old man had been stabbed in the cheek in Moorland Drive, Heath.
The incident is understood to have happened at around 5.00pm on a pathway leading to the Five Pits Trail.
A 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident but has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries. The victim’s injuries are not described as life-changing.
Anyone with information about the incident, or who was in the area at the time and noticed something which may be significant to this case, is asked to contact Detective Staff Investigator Jessica Jackson using one of the following methods, quoting reference 220*26413:
Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form here
Phone – call us on 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
If you have footage that may be useful for officers, please ensure it is securely downloaded to another device and kept safely for them to view.