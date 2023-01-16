Police appeal for witnesses after road traffic collision near Whittington Moor Roundabout in Chesterfield

Officers responded to a crash on Sheffield Road near Whittington Moor Roundabout on Thursday 12 January at 7.20am.

A silver Ford Focus collided with a black Renault Clio. One of the people involved suffered a minor leg injury.Officers urge anyone who saw what happened, including anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident, to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 22*22323.