Police appeal for witnesses after road traffic collision near Whittington Moor Roundabout in Chesterfield
Police are appealing for anyone who has witnessed a collision between two cars in Chesterfield to come forward.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 11:07am
Officers responded to a crash on Sheffield Road near Whittington Moor Roundabout on Thursday 12 January at 7.20am.
A silver Ford Focus collided with a black Renault Clio. One of the people involved suffered a minor leg injury.Officers urge anyone who saw what happened, including anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident, to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 22*22323.