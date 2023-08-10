Police appeal for witnesses after reports of man being threatened outside chip shop in Derbyshire town centre

Derbyshire Police are investigating reports that a man was threatened by another man on Heanor Market Place.

The incident is believed to have happened between around 4.30pm and 5.00pm on Tuesday, August 1 – near to the fish and chip shop.

A man is alleged to have shouted threats towards the victim, a man aged in his 50s, making him feel concerned for his safety. He is described as being around 6ft tall, and was wearing dark clothing.

The incident occurred on Heanor’s Market Place.

Any witnesses, or those with any information, should contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000476148:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101