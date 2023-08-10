News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Police appeal for witnesses after reports of man being threatened outside chip shop in Derbyshire town centre

Officers are calling on witnesses to an incident outside a town centre chip shop in Derbyshire to come forward.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 15:07 BST

Derbyshire Police are investigating reports that a man was threatened by another man on Heanor Market Place.

The incident is believed to have happened between around 4.30pm and 5.00pm on Tuesday, August 1 – near to the fish and chip shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A man is alleged to have shouted threats towards the victim, a man aged in his 50s, making him feel concerned for his safety. He is described as being around 6ft tall, and was wearing dark clothing.

The incident occurred on Heanor’s Market Place.The incident occurred on Heanor’s Market Place.
The incident occurred on Heanor’s Market Place.
Most Popular

READ THIS: 200 homes on Derbyshire green field site would create “isolated island community”, planning inquiry hears

Any witnesses, or those with any information, should contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000476148:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.