Police appeal for witnesses after reports of fighting outside Chesterfield supermarket

Officers are urging witnesses to come forward after reports of a fight near a Chesterfield supermarket.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 8th July 2022, 2:02 pm

The incident is reported to have occurred between 9.00am and 5.00pm on Wednesday, July 6 in the area around the Asda on Sheffield Road.

One of the men involved in the fight is believed to have been in his mid-50s with short, cropped hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a large logo on the chest, grey trousers and a cap.

Anyone with information surrounding the fight is asked to contact the police.

Anyone with information about the incident – in particular those who witnessed the incident or have footage of it – are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*390136:

Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

• Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

• Website– complete the online contact form

• Phone – call us on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.