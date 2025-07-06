Police appeal for witnesses after off-road biker killed in crash in Derbyshire
Police were called to the collision, in Stanton Gate, at Stanton by Dale, just after 3.45pm on Tuesday 1 July.
The incident involved an off-road motorbike which was in collision with a Ford Transit.
The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he later died.
The passenger suffered a broken leg. The driver of the van was not injured.
Police are now appealing from anyone who witnessed the incident as well as anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward..
If you can help with the investigation you can contact Derbyshire using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000383174:
Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.