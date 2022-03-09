Police appeal for witnesses after motorbike stolen from Derbyshire McDonald’s
Officers are appealing for help locating a motorbike that was stolen from a McDonald’s in Derbyshire.
The Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that a motorcycle was stolen from McDonald’s in Langley Mill at 3.01pm on Monday, March 7.
The motorcycle was parked, locked and unattended when two males wearing balaclavas tipped the bike over and broke off the lock. The vehicle in question is a Honda WW124 in white, and its registration number is PX66JDZ.
The bike then rode off with both offenders turning right out of McDonald’s onto Station Road. It then travelled towards Cromford Road.
If you have any information that may help, or have CCTV installed nearby which may have captured the incident, please contact PC Bennett using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*132859:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
If you have footage that may be useful for officers, please ensure it is securely downloaded to another device and kept safely for them to view.