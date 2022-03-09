Police appeal for witnesses after motorbike stolen from Derbyshire McDonald’s

The Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that a motorcycle was stolen from McDonald’s in Langley Mill at 3.01pm on Monday, March 7.

The motorcycle was parked, locked and unattended when two males wearing balaclavas tipped the bike over and broke off the lock. The vehicle in question is a Honda WW124 in white, and its registration number is PX66JDZ.

The bike then rode off with both offenders turning right out of McDonald’s onto Station Road. It then travelled towards Cromford Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who may have seen the bike is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police

If you have any information that may help, or have CCTV installed nearby which may have captured the incident, please contact PC Bennett using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*132859:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.