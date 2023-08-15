Police appeal for witnesses after memorial bench vandalised in Derbyshire town

The damaged bench

Dronfield’s safer neighbourhood team has issued an appeal for witnesses after the bench – at the entrance of Gosforth Fields - was seemingly damaged over the weekend.

The damage is believed to have taken place between 8am on Sunday 13 August and 10.30am on Monday 14 August.

The force is asking anyone with information relating to the damage to get in touch by calling 101 or by emailing [email protected] using the crime reference number 23*503061.