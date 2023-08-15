News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for witnesses after memorial bench vandalised in Derbyshire town

Police are appealing for information after a memorial bench was damaged.
By Oliver McManus
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:50 BST
The damaged bench

Dronfield’s safer neighbourhood team has issued an appeal for witnesses after the bench – at the entrance of Gosforth Fields - was seemingly damaged over the weekend.

The damage is believed to have taken place between 8am on Sunday 13 August and 10.30am on Monday 14 August.

The force is asking anyone with information relating to the damage to get in touch by calling 101 or by emailing [email protected] using the crime reference number 23*503061.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website