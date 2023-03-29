Police appeal for witnesses after man approaches young girl in Chesterfield town centre
Police have appealed for information after a man in his fifties approached a young girl in Chesterfield shop.
Officers received a report of a man acting inappropriately towards a child in a shop in Vicar Lane, Chesterfield, just after 3pm on Saturday, March 25.
A man, said to be in his fifties, is reported to have approached a 10-year-old girl and started showing a keen interest in her, before trying to put his arm around her.
Following the incident, an investigation has been launched and Derbyshire Police are continuing with their enquiries.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around that time in Chesterfield town centre to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*181684. You can leave information on the Derbyshire Police website, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.