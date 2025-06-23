Police appeal for witnesses after lorry driver exposes himself in Derbyshire town
The incident happened at 3.20pm on Tuesday, June 10 – at the pedestrian crossing of Macclesfield Road and Cavendish Avenue in Buxton.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A lorry pulled up at the crossing and the driver indecently exposed himself to someone waiting at the crossing.
“The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his 20s or 30s, with dark hair. The lorry was blue and had red writing on it.”
Officers are appealing for witnesses, or those with any information, to come forward. They are keen to hear from residents with CCTV or dashcam footage who have not already spoken with officers.
Information can be passed to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 25*337628:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.