Police appeal for witnesses after knife-wielding thieves rob shop in Derbyshire
Officers investigating an armed robbery in a Derbyshire village are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
On Thursday, December 9, two masked robbers entered the Virk’s Convenience Store on Elmton Road, Creswell at around 6.10pm.
The pair threatened staff with large knives before leaving the premises with bottles of alcohol. They ran off from the shop down Elmton Road before turning right on to Sheffield Road towards Mansfield Road.
A number of cars were in the area at the time the pair made their escape and officers are keen to hear from any drivers who may have dashcam footage of the offenders.
People with any information are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*716774:
Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter– direct message contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.
Phone – call 101.