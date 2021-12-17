Police appeal for witnesses after knife-wielding thieves rob shop in Derbyshire

On Thursday, December 9, two masked robbers entered the Virk’s Convenience Store on Elmton Road, Creswell at around 6.10pm.

The pair threatened staff with large knives before leaving the premises with bottles of alcohol. They ran off from the shop down Elmton Road before turning right on to Sheffield Road towards Mansfield Road.

A number of cars were in the area at the time the pair made their escape and officers are keen to hear from any drivers who may have dashcam footage of the offenders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

People with any information are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*716774:

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.