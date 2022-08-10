Police appeal for witnesses after Derbyshire woman attacked and robbed by gang of men

Police are asking the public to help their investigations into reports of a Derbyshire woman being robbed by four men.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 2:41 pm
At around 8.20pm on Monday, August 1, the victim was walking along Eden Street in Derby, near to Alvaston Fast Food and the junction with London Road.

A group of four young men then ran towards her, allegedly punching her and snatching a bank card from her hand. They then ran away onto London Road, turning left towards Iceland.

The men are described as wearing dark clothing and face coverings. Derbyshire Police wish to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident, heard anything suspicious or have any information about what happened.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

If you think you may be able to help with enquiries, contact Derbyshire Police using the below non-emergency details, quoting reference number 22*444651:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.