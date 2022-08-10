Police appeal for witnesses after Derbyshire woman attacked and robbed by gang of men

At around 8.20pm on Monday, August 1, the victim was walking along Eden Street in Derby, near to Alvaston Fast Food and the junction with London Road.
A group of four young men then ran towards her, allegedly punching her and snatching a bank card from her hand. They then ran away onto London Road, turning left towards Iceland.
The men are described as wearing dark clothing and face coverings. Derbyshire Police wish to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident, heard anything suspicious or have any information about what happened.
If you think you may be able to help with enquiries, contact Derbyshire Police using the below non-emergency details, quoting reference number 22*444651:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.