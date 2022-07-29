Police appeal for witnesses after Chesterfield woman attacked and robbed at cash point

The victim, a woman in her 50s, had withdrawn money from an ATM in Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, at around 7.30am on Sunday, July 3. After taking the cash, a man punched her to the face, grabbed her, stole the money and ran off.

The man pictured was in the area at the time of the offence and officers are keen to speak to anyone who recognises him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who recognises this man is urged to contact the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000381453:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101