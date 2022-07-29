Police appeal for witnesses after Chesterfield woman attacked and robbed at cash point

The victim, a woman in her 50s, had withdrawn money from an ATM in Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, at around 7.30am on Sunday, July 3. After taking the cash, a man punched her to the face, grabbed her, stole the money and ran off.
The man pictured was in the area at the time of the offence and officers are keen to speak to anyone who recognises him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000381453:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.