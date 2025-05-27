Police have launched an investigation into a burglary in a Derbyshire town – and are attempting to trace the men who sped away from the scene of the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for information after burglars stole a box of Christmas decorations from a home in Ilkeston – at around 3.00am on Saturday, May 24.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Either two or three men, all dressed in black clothing and with face coverings on, broke into a flat in Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. They stole a set of festive decorations from inside the property before running away from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe they then got into a dark coloured VW Passat which was driven at speed towards Beauvale Drive.

Any witnesses are being urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

“Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the crime, or anyone who saw the vehicle leaving the scene, to come forward and contact us.

“Of particular interest is anyone who has Ring doorbell or dashcam footage that covers Cotmanhay Road or Beauvale Drive and has not already spoken to officers.”

Those with information can contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*300296:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.