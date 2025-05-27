Police appeal for witnesses after burglary at property in Derbyshire town – which saw men speed away from scene in VW Passat
Officers are appealing for information after burglars stole a box of Christmas decorations from a home in Ilkeston – at around 3.00am on Saturday, May 24.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Either two or three men, all dressed in black clothing and with face coverings on, broke into a flat in Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. They stole a set of festive decorations from inside the property before running away from the scene.
“We believe they then got into a dark coloured VW Passat which was driven at speed towards Beauvale Drive.
“Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the crime, or anyone who saw the vehicle leaving the scene, to come forward and contact us.
“Of particular interest is anyone who has Ring doorbell or dashcam footage that covers Cotmanhay Road or Beauvale Drive and has not already spoken to officers.”
Those with information can contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*300296:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.