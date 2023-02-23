Police appeal for witnesses after attack outside fast food restaurant in Derbyshire town centre
Officers are urging the public to aid their investigation into an assault outside a town centre fast food outlet in Derbyshire.
The Glossop Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating reports of an assault that took place outside the Subway outlet on High Street West between 11.45am and 12.15pm on Saturday, February 18.
Anybody who witnessed the incident, and those with CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the attack, are urged to come forward.
If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 23000114158:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.