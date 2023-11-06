News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Police appeal for witnesses after assault at Derbyshire inn leaves three people injured

Officers are appealing for witnesses after an assault in Church Gresley.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Nov 2023, 20:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on Sunday, October 29 between 11.30pm and 1am at Mount Pleasant Inn at Church Gresley.

A woman in her twenties, a woman in her fifties and a man in his fifties suffered minor injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A man in his seventies and a woman in her fourties have since been arrested but have been released on bail.

Most Popular
The incident happened on Sunday 29 October between 11.30pm and 1am at Mount Pleasant Inn, Church Gresley.The incident happened on Sunday 29 October between 11.30pm and 1am at Mount Pleasant Inn, Church Gresley.
The incident happened on Sunday 29 October between 11.30pm and 1am at Mount Pleasant Inn, Church Gresley.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information that can help the investigation is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods and quoting reference 23000670188:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter/ X– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.