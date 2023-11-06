Police appeal for witnesses after assault at Derbyshire inn leaves three people injured
The incident happened on Sunday, October 29 between 11.30pm and 1am at Mount Pleasant Inn at Church Gresley.
A woman in her twenties, a woman in her fifties and a man in his fifties suffered minor injuries.
A man in his seventies and a woman in her fourties have since been arrested but have been released on bail.
Anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information that can help the investigation is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods and quoting reference 23000670188:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter/ X– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.