Police appeal for witnesses after arson attack in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack in Newbold.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at 1am on Saturday, December 14, in Newbold Road in Chesterfield, when hedges at a property were set on fire before the flames spread to a Mercedes Sprinter van.

A large number of people were in the area at the time, and police hope that some of those may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arson attack comes after two similar incidents in Chesterfield on October 26 and 27 – which saw vans set on fire at Gypsy Lane and Lancaster Road.

The arson attack caused extensive damage

Anyone who witnessed the new Newbold arson or has any information which could help the officers is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 24*741285:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.