Police appeal for witnesses after 67-year-old man assaulted in an early-hours attack in Chesterfield town centre

Derbyshire police are appealing for information after a 67-year-old man was assaulted in an early-hours attack in Chesterfield town centre.

Officers found a man with a head injury in the street on Knifesmithgate, close to the junction with Cavendish Street, at about 3am on Sunday (17 August).

The 67-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious injury but is now in a stable condition.

Witnesses said the man had been assaulted and police have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses who saw the assault to come forward.

In addition, they have asked if anyone has CCTV footage that covers the area of the incident and has not already spoken to officers to also come forward.

Police established a cordon in the area while they carried out enquiries, but this has since been removed.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police has reassured the public that they believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below and please quote incident number 25*483602.

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use our online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.