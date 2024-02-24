Police appeal for information as 21-year-old woman dies after alleged assault in Derbyshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called at 1.20am on Sunday 18 February, to a report that a woman had been assaulted at a flat in Greenhill Lane, Riddings.
At the scene Christine Everett-Hickson was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. Sadly in the early hours of Friday, 23 February, the 21-year-old died. Her family are being supported by specialist officers.
A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene and, on Tuesday evening, prior to her death, was charged with the attempted murder of Christine. Kain Tailby, of Greenhill Lane, Riddings, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he was remanded to prison. Tailby was due to appear before a judge at Derby Crown Court on March 20 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Police remain keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist in their enquiries. Anyone who has any information is able to contact the incident room directly by visiting this link: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)
Alternatively, you can contact Derbyshire police using any of the following methods, including reference 24*099683: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use their online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.