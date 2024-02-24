Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called at 1.20am on Sunday 18 February, to a report that a woman had been assaulted at a flat in Greenhill Lane, Riddings.

At the scene Christine Everett-Hickson was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. Sadly in the early hours of Friday, 23 February, the 21-year-old died. Her family are being supported by specialist officers.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene and, on Tuesday evening, prior to her death, was charged with the attempted murder of Christine. Kain Tailby, of Greenhill Lane, Riddings, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he was remanded to prison. Tailby was due to appear before a judge at Derby Crown Court on March 20 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Police remain keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist in their enquiries. Anyone who has any information is able to contact the incident room directly by visiting this link: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)