Police appeal for information amid search for van stolen outside of Derbyshire town

Police are asking the public to aid their investigation into an incident of vehicle theft close to a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 4:17 pm

The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team is investigating a vehicle theft that occurred at around 5.00pm on Monday, June 6.

During the incident, a Ford van was stolen from an address on Bentinck Road in Shuttlewood.

Officers have asked anyone who may have seen the vehicle, or those with information about the theft, to contact them using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000324903:

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The car was taken yesterday from an address close to Bolsover.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

READ THIS: Rush hour disruption expected after crash closes busy A-road between Chesterfield and Matlock