Police appeal for information amid search for van stolen outside of Derbyshire town

The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team is investigating a vehicle theft that occurred at around 5.00pm on Monday, June 6.
During the incident, a Ford van was stolen from an address on Bentinck Road in Shuttlewood.
Officers have asked anyone who may have seen the vehicle, or those with information about the theft, to contact them using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000324903:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.