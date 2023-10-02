News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

Police appeal for information after teenager threatened with weapons in Derbyshire village

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about an attack in Eckington to come forward.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were called just before 8.45pm on Thursday, August 24 to a report of a group of teenagers threatening another teenager in School Street, Eckington.

The victim, who is in his late teens, was threatened by the group with two of them producing weapons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV or Dashcam footage from the time.

Officers were called just before 8.45pm on Thursday, August 24 to a report of a group of teenagers threatening another teenager in School Street, Eckington.Officers were called just before 8.45pm on Thursday, August 24 to a report of a group of teenagers threatening another teenager in School Street, Eckington.
Officers were called just before 8.45pm on Thursday, August 24 to a report of a group of teenagers threatening another teenager in School Street, Eckington.
Most Popular

Anyone who could help with the enquiries is urged to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*527686, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.