Police appeal for information after teenager threatened with weapons in Derbyshire village
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called just before 8.45pm on Thursday, August 24 to a report of a group of teenagers threatening another teenager in School Street, Eckington.
The victim, who is in his late teens, was threatened by the group with two of them producing weapons.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV or Dashcam footage from the time.
Anyone who could help with the enquiries is urged to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*527686, on any of the methods below:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.