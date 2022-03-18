Police appeal for information after man knocked out during robbery in Derbyshire town

A man was walking his dog on a park close to the Quarry Hill industrial estate in Ilkeston, and had just come through a jitty from Hexham Avenue, when he saw two men wearing dark tracksuits.

As he came level with the men, one of them punched him in the face and he fell to the ground, losing consciousness for a short time. When he came round, he realised his high-value gold chain necklace had been stolen.

The incident happened at around 12.20am on 13 March. The area is not covered by CCTV, however, officers are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help with their enquiries. They also ask that anyone who has recently been offered a chain matching this description reports it to them.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Derbyshire Police can be contacted using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000144602:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101