Police appeal for information after cyclist assaults elderly man in Derbyshire

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have information about the incident. © Peter Barr - geograph.org.uk/p/2046491

The Belper and Kilburn Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that they were investigating an assault that occurred between 11.30am and noon on Wednesday, December 29 in Thacker Woods, Ambergate.

An elderly male was pushed over by a cyclist, described as being in his late 20s or early 30s. He was around 6 foot 3 inches, was wearing all-black cycling gear and had a local accent.