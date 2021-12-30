Police appeal for information after cyclist assaults elderly man in Derbyshire

Police are asking Derbyshire residents for information concerning an incident which saw an elderly man assaulted by a cyclist.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 5:38 pm
The Belper and Kilburn Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that they were investigating an assault that occurred between 11.30am and noon on Wednesday, December 29 in Thacker Woods, Ambergate.

An elderly male was pushed over by a cyclist, described as being in his late 20s or early 30s. He was around 6 foot 3 inches, was wearing all-black cycling gear and had a local accent.

If you were in the area at the time and may have more information, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 21*753826.