Police appeal for information after convict goes on the run from Derbyshire prison
Liam Lytollis absonded from HMP Sudbury yesterday evening, Thursday 6 February.
The 31-year-old was serving a sentence and was transferred to the prison in October 2024. He is white, of a slim build with dark brown short hair and has a full brown beard.
He has links to Gainsborough in Lincolnshire and Doncaster in South Yorkshire. Members of the public are asked not to approach Lytollis, and instead contact police with reference 1210 of 6 February, via:
- Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.