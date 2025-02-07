Police appeal for information after convict goes on the run from Derbyshire prison

Police have issued an appeal for information after a convict went on the run from a prison in Derbyshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Lytollis absonded from HMP Sudbury yesterday evening, Thursday 6 February.

The 31-year-old was serving a sentence and was transferred to the prison in October 2024. He is white, of a slim build with dark brown short hair and has a full brown beard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has links to Gainsborough in Lincolnshire and Doncaster in South Yorkshire. Members of the public are asked not to approach Lytollis, and instead contact police with reference 1210 of 6 February, via:

Members of the public are asked not to approach Lytollis, and instead contact police

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.