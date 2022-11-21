Police appeal for information after convict fails to return to Derbyhsire prison

Dean Woods did not return after a period of day release from the open prison on Thursday 19 November.

The 40-year-old is currently serving a 12-year sentence for drugs offences.

He is described as around 5ft 11in tall, of medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes and speaks with a Liverpool accent.

Dean has links to the Liverpool area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 884-191122

Facebook – send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – report on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101