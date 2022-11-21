News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for information after convict fails to return to Derbyhsire prison

Derbyshire Police has launched an appeal to any witnesses who could have seen a man who failed to return to HMP Sudbury.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Dean Woods did not return after a period of day release from the open prison on Thursday 19 November.

The 40-year-old is currently serving a 12-year sentence for drugs offences.

He is described as around 5ft 11in tall, of medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes and speaks with a Liverpool accent.

Dean has links to the Liverpool area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 884-191122

Facebook – send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – report on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.