Police appeal for information after convict fails to return to Derbyhsire prison
Derbyshire Police has launched an appeal to any witnesses who could have seen a man who failed to return to HMP Sudbury.
Dean Woods did not return after a period of day release from the open prison on Thursday 19 November.
The 40-year-old is currently serving a 12-year sentence for drugs offences.
He is described as around 5ft 11in tall, of medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes and speaks with a Liverpool accent.
Dean has links to the Liverpool area.
Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 884-191122
Facebook – send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – report on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.