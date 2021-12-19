Police appeal for information after aggravated burglary which saw man assaulted in Derbyshire town
Police are asking residents of a Derbyshire town to help with their enquiries after an aggravated burglary during which a man was assaulted.
At around 10.00am on Saturday, December 18, two men forced their way into a flat on Porter Street, Staveley, and assaulted a 39-year-old man who is resident at the address.
The men then went into a bedroom and grabbed a 25-year-old woman, forcing her out of the flat and into a white Seat Ibiza which was waiting outside.
Officers located the car and two men, aged 23 and 28, were arrested in connection with the incident. They remain in police custody.
The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to a wound on her hand.
Detectives are treating this as an isolated incident and would like to speak with anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have private CCTV or a dashcam installed nearby which may have captured the incident.
If you can help with their investigation, please contact Detective Sergeant Alex Edwards using any of the below methods, quoting reference 21*735300.
Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form here
Phone – call us on 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
If you have footage that may be useful to officers, please ensure it is securely downloaded to another device and kept safely for them to view.