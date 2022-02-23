Police appeal for information after 4x4 stolen in Derbyshire town
Officers investigating the theft of a 4x4 from a home in Derbyshire are appealing for help with their enquiries.
A red Suzuki Jimny was taken from a house on Mansfield Road, Killamarsh, between 1.30pm on Wednesday, February 9 and 9.00am the following day.
Officers are dealing with a number of recent thefts involving the same model of car, and are urging drivers in North East Derbyshire to remain vigilant.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 22*100222:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.