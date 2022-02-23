Police appeal for information after 4x4 stolen in Derbyshire town

A red Suzuki Jimny was taken from a house on Mansfield Road, Killamarsh, between 1.30pm on Wednesday, February 9 and 9.00am the following day.

Officers are dealing with a number of recent thefts involving the same model of car, and are urging drivers in North East Derbyshire to remain vigilant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 22*100222:

Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101