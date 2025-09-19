Police appeal for help to trace bikers after incident in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th Sep 2025, 09:33 BST
Police have called on the public to help them trace a pair of bikers after an incident in a Derbyshire town.

The Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing to the public for information following an incident involving two motorcycles that failed to stop for police on Preston Avenue, Alfreton – at around 2.50pm on Saturday, September 13.

A team spokesperson said: “During the incident, one of the riders attempted to evade officers by mounting the pavement, resulting in a collision with a police vehicle and causing damage.

“We are now in possession of video footage from the police vehicle involved and have released the image attached here. Officers are looking to identify the rider of the motorcycle shown, which has now been identified as a Honda CBR 600. The second motorcycle involved is believed to be a Yamaha MT07.”

One of the bikers that officers wish to locate is pictured here.placeholder image
If you witnessed the incident, have any information regarding the identity of the riders, or you can help locate the motorcycles involved, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting crime reference number 25000540605:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

