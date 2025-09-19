Police appeal for help to trace bikers after incident in Derbyshire town

Police have called on the public to help them trace a pair of bikers after an incident in a Derbyshire town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing to the public for information following an incident involving two motorcycles that failed to stop for police on Preston Avenue, Alfreton – at around 2.50pm on Saturday, September 13.

A team spokesperson said: “During the incident, one of the riders attempted to evade officers by mounting the pavement, resulting in a collision with a police vehicle and causing damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are now in possession of video footage from the police vehicle involved and have released the image attached here. Officers are looking to identify the rider of the motorcycle shown, which has now been identified as a Honda CBR 600. The second motorcycle involved is believed to be a Yamaha MT07.”

One of the bikers that officers wish to locate is pictured here.

If you witnessed the incident, have any information regarding the identity of the riders, or you can help locate the motorcycles involved, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting crime reference number 25000540605:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.